The government of India has imposed strict lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. People are trapped in the lockdown and due to strict travel restrictions, they are left stranded away from home.

In a very shocking incident, a man tried to escape COVID-19 lockdown and planned to go home by claiming himself as a vegetable seller. He managed to reach home in Uttar Pradesh and the most interesting part is that he travelled nearly 1000 km.

Desperate to reach his home, Prem Murti Pandey who works at Mumbai airport has spent the first phase of lockdown in Mumbai. So, he planned to reach to his hometown. The man reached Pimpalgaon in Maharastra from Mumbai on foot. He hired a mini truck in Pimpalgaon near Nashik, about 200 km, and purchased watermelons for Rs. 10,000.

Later, Pandey carefully observed the trade and business of onion selling in Pimpalgaon. He spent more than 2 lakh rupees and purchased 25,520 kgs of onion in Pimpalgaon. He hired a truck and set off for Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Pandey didn't face any problem in crossing the checkpoints as the essential goods and traders are allowed to pass amid the lockdown. Pandey reached his home town on April 23 and he went to the market to sell onions. Panday has informed the authorities about his travel history and is undergoing isolation.

Also Read: India May Face 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus In July-August: Experts