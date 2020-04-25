The government of Tamil Nadu has announced an intense lockdown in five cities from Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,600 mark and at least 20 people have died.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a four-day intense shutdown in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore from Sunday 6 am, which will continue till 9 pm on Wednesday. In Tirupur and Salem, restrictions will be intensified for three days, starting from 6 am on Sunday till 9 pm on Tuesday.

However, he clarified that there is no need to worry about the essential services. He said that hospitals, clinical labs, ambulances, and other allied services, police, revenue and electricity departments, local administration, and drinking water supply would continue to function.

He also pointed out that the sale of vegetables and fruits on mobile carts would be allowed and there is no permission for the shops to open during these four days. The wholesale vegetable markets would function within appropriate rules.

Palaniswamy said that all the central government offices would continue to function but only 33% of staff would be allowed to work. Amma canteens, ATMs, and food delivery services would be allowed.

Strict restrictions would be imposed in containment zones during this period; vehicles would be seized and strict action would be taken on those who violate the rules.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has 1,629 coronavirus cases. A total of 662 have been cured and 20 deaths have been reported. Chennai (303) has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and it is followed by Coimbatore (133) Tiruppur (109), Dindugal (76), and Erode (70).

