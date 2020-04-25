NEW DELHI: The President's secretary Sanjay Kothari was appointed the Central Vigilance Commissioner on Saturday.



The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a communique said "At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner."



Kothari, 63, took the oath of his office before the president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the event.



After K V Chowdary completed his tenure, the post of the chief of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), India's anti-corruption watchdog, was lying vacant since June last year. Kothari will hold the post till June 2021.



Kothari, a 1978-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, retired in June 2016 as secretary, the Department of Personnel and Training. In November 2016, he was appointed the chief of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), and in July 2017 he became the secretary to the President.



The Central Vigilance Commissioner is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the selection committee consisting of the PM as its chairperson, and the home minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha as its members.



The tenure of CVC chief is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.



The CVC can have a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners.



Meanwhile, Kapil Dev Tripathi was appointed as the secretary to the President on Monday.



The name of Kothari was recommended by a high-level selection panel headed by the prime minister in February. Congress had opposed the move terming the appointment process as "illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional" and demanded immediate scrapping of the decision.



