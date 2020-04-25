MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Mumbai Police deployed drones to keep an eye over Muslim localities as the holy month of Ramzan started from Saturday.

According to top official, stringent security arrangements have been made for all Muslim-majority areas with police, special forces besides technology like drones to ensure the peaceful Ramzan amid lockdown.

Speaking to the media, Mumbai police official also clarified that there is no special relaxation in any areas for Muslims to make 'sehri' or 'iftaar' purchases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police-Zone I, Sangramsingh Nishandar said that the Mumbai Police is fully geared for the security arrangements during Ramzan.

"All social distancing norms must be followed by our Muslim brethren. No crowds shall be permitted at any mosques, buildings or even terraces. Drones shall monitor the developments and suitable action will be taken, if any violations are found," he told media persons.

He assured that the Mumbai Police, along with social groups and NGOs will make full arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential in all Muslim localities including those which are sealed in containment zones.

Maharashtra is the worst hit of among all states in India more than 6,000 confirmed cases and around 280 deaths due to coronavirus.

