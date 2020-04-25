NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao were among a host of dignitaries who extended their warm greetings to all Muslims on the beginning of the sacred Islamic month of Ramadan and urged everyone to stay safe and offer prayers at home.
President Ram Nath Kovind took to his Twitter handle to extend wishes and hoped that the pious month of fasting will inspire all to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially the needy ones. Here's his tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished and tweeted, “May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet”.
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended their warm greetings and appealed to Muslims to stay home and offer prayers indoors.
Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan also extended Ramadan wishes and urged people to follow the government's restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.
All events including feasts, gatherings and prayers at mosques have been cancelled across India keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic.
