NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao were among a host of dignitaries who extended their warm greetings to all Muslims on the beginning of the sacred Islamic month of Ramadan and urged everyone to stay safe and offer prayers at home.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to his Twitter handle to extend wishes and hoped that the pious month of fasting will inspire all to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially the needy ones. Here's his tweet.