HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the people, the government of India has allowed all the registered shops to open from Saturday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest order issued on Friday night stated that "The shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act of respective states and UTs including shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood and standalone shops are exempted from lockdown restrictions".

The shops will have 50 percent of staff and wearing of masks and following social distancing is mandatory. The Home Ministry order comes on the eve of Muslim holy month, Ramzan.