India registered the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic had emerged as the virus claimed 57 lives.

Maharastra tops the list with 6,817 confirmed cases. Mumbai alone accounted for over 3,000 coronavirus case, worst affected city in the country.

According to ministry of health, over 5,000 people have been recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospitals.

Delhi has maintained one of the best recovery rates in the country with 857 patients discharged from the hospital so far.

Days after Goa and Manipur became India's first two states to have zero COVID-19 cases, Tripura Chief Minister announced that the state has become coronavirus- free.

Meanwhile, Telangana health minister Etela Rajendar has announced that the state has got the Centre's approval for plasma therapy on COVID-19 effected patients.

