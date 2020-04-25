HYDERABAD: The government of India is trying to create awareness among the people about how important it is to stay at home to contain the spread of coronavirus.
In a novel way, the Tiruppur Police Department in Tamil Nadu tried to create fear among those who have violated the lockdown restrictions. In the wake of coronavirus scare, Tamil Nadu cop dragged the lockdown violators in an ambulance with fake COVID-19 patient as a punishment in Tiruppur.
The video has some funny sounds of bells and also the dialogues of comedian Vadivelu. A few are praising the idea of Police whereas few others are criticising it. Did Tamil Nadu police go overboard to scare lockdown violators is the most sought after question among a few netizens?
Tamil Nadu is one of the worst-hit states by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The number of cases reported so far in Chennai is 400, Coimbatore has 134 and Tirupur has 110. Tamil Nadu government has declared an intense lockdown from Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Also Read: Lockdown Ending? Govt Allows Shops To Open From Today But Markets Are Still A ‘No No’