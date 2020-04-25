HYDERABAD: The government of India is trying to create awareness among the people about how important it is to stay at home to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a novel way, the Tiruppur Police Department in Tamil Nadu tried to create fear among those who have violated the lockdown restrictions. In the wake of coronavirus scare, Tamil Nadu cop dragged the lockdown violators in an ambulance with fake COVID-19 patient as a punishment in Tiruppur.

The video has some funny sounds of bells and also the dialogues of comedian Vadivelu. A few are praising the idea of Police whereas few others are criticising it. Did Tamil Nadu police go overboard to scare lockdown violators is the most sought after question among a few netizens?