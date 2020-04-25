NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 24,942 on Saturday evening and the toll rose to 779, the Union Health Ministry’s data showed. The number of active cases stand at 18,953, while 5,209 people have been discharged, the update at 5 pm said.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan convened the 13th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Saturday.
The average doubling is 9.1 days as of now and from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, India recorded a six-percent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government said.
The ministry said that more than one lakh PPE kits and N95 masks are being manufactured every day in the country. There are, at present, 104 domestic manufacturers of PPE and three of N95 masks in the country. Additionally, production of ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers, it added.
The GoM was apprised that as of now, the death rate is around 3.1 per cent while the recovery rate is more than 20 per cent, which is comparatively better than most of the countries and may be taken as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country, along with the cluster management and containment strategy.
