NEW DELHI: India completes a month under lockdown and it was an effort towards breaking the chain of transmission of coronavirus by following strict measures like social distancing. It was an early and timely step taken by the government of India without which the number of corona positive cases would have been around 1 lakh by now.

In a press briefing, officials told that the situation in India is under control and credited a robust surveillance network along with the implementation of strict lockdown.

Chairman of Empowered Group One and Niti Ayog member VK Paul asserted that lockdown has been effective in slowing the rate at which coronavirus cases are doubling in India and now, it stands at 10 days.

He further added that if we go back to March 21, the number of cases were doubling but after the Janata Curfew had happened, the doubling rate increased to five. Then the government has imposed strict travel restrictions and had created an environment of social distancing. However, there were disturbances but everyone supported the government and followed the rules. But, from April 6th, the doubling time started improved.

Paul told that the decision of imposing lockdown in India has proved to be timely and beneficial. The curve has begun to flatten and he told that sans lockdown, the number of cases would have been around 1 lakh by now.

Director of National Centre for Disease Control S K Singh added that surveillance has been the country's primary weapon in curbing the spread of coronavirus infection.

He told that at present, a total of 9.45 lakh suspected coronavirus cases are under surveillance network. Samples are taken from the people who were identified with the symptoms and are tested.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministery Lav Agarwal reported that in the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case and in the last 14 days, 80 districts in the country have not reported any new coronavirus case. (Inputs from ET)

