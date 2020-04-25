Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Goripora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district in the early hours of Saturday.

The security forces after receiving information about the presence of militants in the Goripora area launched a cordon and search operations in the South Kashmir district and it turned into an encounter. Further details are yet to be known.

