NEW DELHI: IIT- professor Kamal Jain, claimed that he developed a software which can detect COVID-19 virus in the human body within in just five seconds using an X-ray scan of the suspected coronavirus patient. He said that he had approached the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and filed for the patent rights on the software.

Jain said that through this software, the cost of testing can be lowered, and it can also reduces the risk of health care professionals who were testing COVID-19 infected persons.

He even added that using a software, doctors will not only determine if a patient has symptoms of pneumonia through an x-ray scan but can also identify it the virus is related to COVID-19 or other bacteria, said the professor.

He said that the procedure for the identification of coronavirus is very simple, and a doctor can immediately get the result just by uploading X-ray scan of the suspected person in the software.

"It took 40 days for me to develop the software," said Jain. He further added that he analyzed the X-ray scans of 60,000 patients of Coronavirus, Pneumonia and tuberculosis and developed an artificial intelligence-based database.

Jain said that the software which was developed by him will very much be useful in containing the spread of coronavirus through early detection.

