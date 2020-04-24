NEW DELHI: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal urged COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to help other patients recover from the dreaded virus. The Chief Minister said that the initial results of plasma therapy administered to COVID-19 patients are showing results that are satisfactory. This gives us hope, he said.

More trials are to be done in the next 2 to 3 days in the state, Kejriwal added.

Giving details on progress the of administering plasma therapy to the COVID-19 cases, Kjriwal said that in the last four days , plasma therapy was tried on four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The results are giving us hope. He said that the central government has granted the permissions to the Delhi government to conduct limited trials of plasma therapy on critical patients at LNJP hospital.

Plasma therapy is being deployed as an experimental procedure to treat COVID-19 patients. Plasma is taken from the patients who have recovered from the dreaded coronavirus. With this therapy, the immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick patient using convalescent plasma. This therapy uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered CIVID-19 person to treat the a critical coronavirus affected patient.

