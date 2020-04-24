Union minister Pratap Sarangi on Friday urged the Centre to introduce a health insurance scheme for scribes covering the pandemic, in line with the one for frontline health workers. He said this while expressing concern over a large number of journalists in Mumbai testing positive for COVID-19.

In the last few weeks, several journalists in Chennai, Bhopal and other places have also tested positive, Sarangi said in a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. Expressing concern over a large number of journalists in Mumbai testing positive for COVID-19, the Union Minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises said that, this unfortunate development has adversely affected the spirit of our fearless journalists for whom this is the worst and most dangerous kind of occupational hazard.

He said scribes who have been infected with the deadly virus should be assured of quality treatment free of cost, besides job security and salary during their absence from duty.