HYDERABAD: India reported 1,684 new COVID-19 cases, till Friday morning, with this the total number coronavirus cases in the country cross the 23,000 mark.

According to the update released by health ministry on coronavirus cases in the country, till now 4,748 people have been discharged while 718 people have died due to the virus in the country. There are currently 17610 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment as of now.

Health Ministry added that there are 77 foreign nationals in the country who are infected with the virus.

Maharashtra continues to maintain the worrisome trend with rising cases. It has reported 778 new cases and 14 people have died due to virus as on Thursday night, the total cases jumps to 6,430 on Friday.

On the other Hand, Delhi has reported a total of 2,376 cases of COVID-19 with 50 deaths reported till date.

Rajasthan has reported 1,964 cases, and 27 deaths Followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,683 cases and 20 deaths as of now.

Even the state of Gujarat witnessed a spike in number of cases taking the total cases to 2,624, and reported 112 deaths so far.

