NEW DELHI: The total number of corona positive cases in India has crossed the 21,000 mark. A total of 686 have died due to COVID-19 and the number of cases reported in India so far is 21,700.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with COVID-19. A total of 778 new COVID-19 cases have been registered on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 6,427. In the last 24 hours, 14 patients died and the number of people died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far is 283.

The overall count in the number of coronavirus positive cases jumped to 4,025 coronavirus cases in Mumbai. 522 more people tested positive and this is the single biggest jump for the city since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. The number of deaths reported so far in Mumbai is 167.

The centre has already declared Mumbai as the city with more number of hotspots of COVID-19 in the country. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has created as many as 813 containment zones. People in these zones are not allowed to go out so as to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. After Mumbai, Pune remains the second worst-hit in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the government is taking all the measures to prevent the spread of virus and are sketching out strategies to reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said that 78.9 percent of the patients, who died due to COVID-19 had other health problems and were in the age group of 51 to 60 years. The health officials told that 840 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery.

