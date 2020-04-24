NEW DELHI: How long will the coronavirus lockdown in India last and will it be extended further is the question that is running on everyone’s mind. A top member of the NITI Aayog has hinted that the coronavirus crisis could likely be prolonged at least till July as the government is preparing for a protracted health crisis which can continue well into the next few months.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog while speaking in an interview with a leading daily mentioned at the possibility of new clusters of the virus emerging in the country after May and that the months of June and July would be testing time for the government and also the healthcare systems across India.

With a top member of the NITI Aayog expecting the crisis to prolong at least till July, it is clear that the government is preparing for a protracted health crisis, which can continue well into the next few months. Maintaining that the nation cannot afford to waste the gains from over one-month lockdown, Dr Paul said that collective compliance with the best guidelines can keep the COVID-19 spread in check. In tune with the government and WHO’s advisory, Dr Paul said that the restrictions will only be eased in a phased and nuanced manner to offset the risks of losing the gains of the lockdown.

With the lockdown ending in another 10 days, the health facilities are gearing up to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases after restrictions on people’s movement are eased. Dr Paul also said that the government to oversee the development of an indigenous vaccine has created an empowered task force. A clinical research network is also working under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to study the use of short-term potential solutions like plasma exchange, convalescent plasma and drugs such as Remdesivir, he said. (Inputs From FE)

