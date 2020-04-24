NEW DELHI: In an important message to the sarpanches and Gram Panchayats in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coronavirus pandemic has taught us a big lesson to walk towards the direction of self reliance and to be self-dependent. Prime Minister added that every Gram Sabha, every block and every district needs to be self reliant for its basic needs.

Speaking on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing. ''Villages, districts and states should be independent for the fulfilment of their own needs,'' he reiterated in his message.

He also spoke to few sarpanches from across the country, who shared their views with the Prime Minister.

Narendra Modi also launch a unified E-Gram Swaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion. The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Panchayati Raj Ministry which will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their development plan.

He also launched the Swamitva Scheme which provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India. The Prime Minister said that the scheme will ensure streamlined planning, revenue collection and provide clarity over property rights in rural areas.

The PM said that the villages in India have given the mantra of - 'Do gaj doori ' to define social distancing in simpler terms, to fight coronavirus pandemic.

He said that broadband connectivity had reached more than 1.25 lakh panchayats. and the number of Common Service Centres in villages had also crossed three lakhs.

The E-Gram Swaraj app was a step further towards digitization of the gram panchayats. It will have the database of all accounts and work of panchayats, he said.

