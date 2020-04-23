NEW DELHI: Niti Ayog member VK Paul stressed on the need to take all the necessary measures to ensure the wellbeing of the elderly, as the mortality rate and severity of COVID-19 is higher among the eleders, when compared to the rest.

During an interaction with the press he said that if older people fall sick, then they need to be identified at the earliest and all efforts should be taken to protect or cure them from the deadly virus, he said.

"From our comparative studies of India and the rest of the world, the mortality and severity of COVID-19 is higher with India’s senior citizens. There is a clear message that they have to be kept safe away from any threats at all times," He added.

Talking about the health measures to boost immunity, Paul said, “Chyavanprash, tulsi (Holy Basil), dalchini (Cinnamon) and black pepper should be consumed, to improve one’s immunity.”

