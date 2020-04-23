SRINAGAR: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday said that Pakistan is pushing COVID-19 infected people from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a matter of concern that Pakistan is pushing COVID-19 infected militants from across.

"Till now, Pakistan had been supporting terrorists and now it is exporting coronavirus patients to infect people of Kashmir. This is something on which there is a need to take precaution," the DGP said in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district after reviewing security and measures taken in view of COVID-19 outbreak, a news agency reported.

His comments come a week after Indian Army officials said they received inputs that Islamabad was sending COVID-19 patients into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to prepare them to infiltrate India. In the region, there are 50 cases, and most of the cases are from Mirpur district, a web portal reported.

A recent report suggested that even the terrorists at their training centers and launching pads in Pakistan and PoK are suffering from coronavirus infection, Singh said.

The DGP also attended a meeting chaired by R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, to review the security and the prevailing ground situation in the valley in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the recent terror attacks, Singh said when the entire world was making efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists were making all-out attempts to disrupt the measures being taken to safeguard the lives of the people in J-K.

“Even during the present health crisis, our forces would continue to consolidate peace while maintaining good security and law and order grids.

"Pakistan agencies are engaged in various activities at their launching pads in Pakistan and PoK to push in terrorists this side both from IB and LoC to further its nefarious designs of disturbing peace and normalcy and lives and livelihoods of the people without bothering about its own people who have become coronavirus victims," the DGP was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, five soldiers of the Indian Army early this month was killed after heavy exchange of firing took place in the Keran sector of Kupwara district. In the days following the encounter, there had been a heavy exchange of artillery fire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control, killing three civilians and several injured in shelling by Pakistan in Kupwara district.

Also Read: India Fights COVID-19: President Kovind’s Wife Sarita Kovind Stitches Mask