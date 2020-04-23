NEW DELHI: In a solidarity move amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sarita Kovind, the wife of President Ram Nath Kovind stitched cloth face masks at Shakti Haat in the President's Estate.

The masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, a news agency reported.

In the picture, the first lady was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask and stitching the masks, in a symbolic message to fight the COVID-19 pandemic together.

The central government had earlier issued an advisory asking people to wear "homemade face covers", particularly when they step out of their houses. The manual suggested that "wearing face covers is especially recommended for people living in densely populated areas across India".

"Homemade reusable face covers only reduce the chances of inhaling droplets still in the air from an infected person, they do not give full protection," the manual read, while stressing that such face covers must be washed and cleaned every day. It also stressed that social distancing must be maintained.

On Thursday morning, the number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 21,373, but the Indian Council of Medical Research said at least 21,797 people have tested positive so far. The toll increased to 681, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 4,257.

