The Congress chief said the focus of the party must continue to be on successfully engaging with health, food security and livelihood issues.

She claimed that around 12 crore people have lost jobs in the first phase of the lockdown and urged the government to provide a relief package for the MSME sector, which accounts for one-third of the GDP.

On the migrants' issue, Gandhi called upon the government to provide food and financial security to migrants and jobless stranded at various places and were desperate to reach back home.

"We have repeatedly urged PM there is no alternative to testing, tracing and quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low, testing kits still in short supply," she noted.

Manmohan Singh has said the success of the lockdown will be judged finally on India's ability to tackle COVID-19, while adding that cooperation between the Centre and states was key to the success of the country's fight against coronavirus.

Singh said it is necessary to focus on a number of issues in the fight against coronavirus. The fight against COVID-19 would very much depend upon the availability of resources, he noted.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said unless the central government comes forward to financially help states, the fight against COVID-19 will get weakened.

"Unless there is a big financial package for states, how will normalcy return to states post lockdown," he asked.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said unless the Centre rises to the occasion and provides financial assistance to states, how will the fight against COVID-19 be won.