NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recorded 21,797 Covid-19 cases in India by Thursday, and the death toll stood at 681. A total of 500,542 samples from 485,172 individuals have been tested as on April 23, said ICMR.

Of the total COVID-19 cases at least 16,454 are active cases, where 77 were foreign nationals. Around 4,257 people have recovered and 681 people have lost their lives the report said.



Maharashtra reported 5,652 cases and 269 fatalities so far, followed by Gujarat with 2,407 cases and 103 deaths and Delhi with 2,248 cases and 48 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 5,652 cases and 269 fatalities so far, followed by Gujarat with 2,407 cases and 103 deaths and Delhi with 2,248 cases and 48 deaths.

Number of people who recovered in Maharashtra stands at 789. In the national capital, it is 724 and in Gujarat 179 people have recovered so far.



Other states which have more than 1500 cases are Rajasthan (1890), Tamil Nadu (1629) and Madhya Pradesh (1592).

Globally, 2,638,909 people have so far been infected, of whom 184,253 have died, according to Worldometer.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier said there were "worrying upward trends" in early epidemics in parts of Africa and central and South America, warning that the "virus would be with us for a long time".

Also Read: Coronavirus Is Here To Stay, For A Long Time: WHO Chief