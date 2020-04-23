MUMBAI: Editor-in-chief of national media, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way to home from the studio here on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to having been sent by party higher-ups.
According to media reports, the attack took place nearly 500 metres away from Arnab's house while he was driving back with his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, who is also an Editor in the media house.
The attackers parked their bike in front of Arnab Goswami’s car in order to get him to stop the car and then attacked it. The miscreants threw black ink over the car and tried to escape, reports said.
However, Arnab's security caught goons and on alerting, a team of NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai have reached the spot. The attackers are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned.
This attack came after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.
Arnab alleged that it was the handy work of congress activists, he also held Sonia Gandhi personally responsible for any attack on him and his family. “I will be personally going to the NM Joshi police station for filing the complaint and there shall be action over my complaint” said Arnab in a statement released in twitter.
Also Read: Watch | Republic TV Anchor Arnab Goswami Resigns From Editors Guild