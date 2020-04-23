MUMBAI: Editor-in-chief of national media, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way to home from the studio here on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to having been sent by party higher-ups.

According to media reports, the attack took place nearly 500 metres away from Arnab's house while he was driving back with his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, who is also an Editor in the media house.

The attackers parked their bike in front of Arnab Goswami’s car in order to get him to stop the car and then attacked it. The miscreants threw black ink over the car and tried to escape, reports said.