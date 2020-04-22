"Amid the recent outbreak, we encourage people to rise up but to do so safely and responsibly - in many cases, that means using our voices to drive action online rather than in person," said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first observed in the year 1970.

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus cases have reached 20,000-mark in India. PM Modi had also extended the 21-day lockdown till May 3 to curb the chain of deadly virus which is spreading like a wildfire in India.

