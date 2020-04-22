NEW DELHI: In the past few days, many working journalists were found to be infected with the coronavirus. 53 were reported from a Mumbai media house and roughly over 25 were reported from Chennai TV Channel. In view of this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to print and electronic media on Wednesday, asking journalists covering COVID-19 related incidents to take the necessary precautions while on duty.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that a large number of people working in the media have contacted COVID-19 while covering the incidents in certain parts of the country," the advisory read.

“In view of the fact that media persons covering incidents related to coronavirus in various parts of the country involving travel, amongst others to containment zones, hotspots and other COVID-19 affected areas, it is advised that all such media persons may take due health and related precautions while performing their duties,” the advisory said.

The advisory also asked the management of media houses to take necessary care of the people working on field and as well as office staff.

