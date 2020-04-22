RAJASTHAN: Migrant workers made use of their leisure time spruce up a quarantine facility at Palsana, Sikar. This was close to where they were residing amidst the lockdown, due to the dreaded coronavirus. This was done as a token of gratitude to the villagers who took care of them during the lockdown.

Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other places of the country were pleased with the hospitality provided to them by the villagers during this time of lockdown that left them stranded. As a mark of gratitude, they started to paint the walls of the school building which was being used as a quarantine centre.

According to reports, the migrant workers wanted to give something in return for all the generosity showered upon them by the villagers and the sarpanch of the village.

The sarpanch and the school staff arranged for the paints as per their request. The workers then started painting school.

Reportedly, the school was not painted for nine years till now. The workers decided to beautify the school with colours and they refused to take any money for their services.

