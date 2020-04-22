NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday that it would be conducting a telephonic survey calling up citizens on their mobile phones across the country to enquire about their health and possible COVID symptoms.

According to reports, the survey will be done by the National Informatics Centre. Citizens across the country will get a call from the number 1921.

In an official statement, the union health ministry said: “People are informed that the survey through 1921 is a genuine survey and they are requested to participate in good measure when a call comes from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of COVID symptoms.”

The centre has also asked the states to inform people about the telephonic survey and about the official nature of this exercise. ' To host the information about this survey in your State Heath Department’s home page and other departments’ homepage', the statement read.

The government warned people of calls by pranksters or from any other number in the guise of a similar survey.

India reported more than 18,500 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus cases so far and nearly 590 people have died of the disease as of Tuesday.

