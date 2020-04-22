New Delhi: India reported 1,486 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 20,471. 49 people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country. The number of deaths across the country stands at 652, the Health Ministry said.

The overall count of COVID-19 cases in India jumped to 20,471. This includes 15,859 active cases, 3960 cured and discharged and 652 people who succumbed to the virus, said the statement released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department.

The worst affected state right now is Maharashtra. It has reported 5221 active cases. Delhi is the next state with over 2800 cases including 47 deaths.



More than 60 per cent of cases are from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Globally, the pandemic has affected more than 25,00,000 people and has claimed 1,72,000 lives. The worst-hit United States has reported more than 40000 deaths, followed by over 20000 fatalities in Spain, Italy and France.

