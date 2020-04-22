New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday brought an ordinance to stop violence against health professionals who are on the frontlines of battling the deadly coronavirus.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the attack on health professionals is a non-bailable offence. Offenders will be sentenced to a jail term that could vary from 6 months to 7 years, depending on the intensity of the assault, if found guilty, he added.

The minister also said that a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh will be slapped against those who indulge in any attacks against health staff.

"The health workers who are trying to save us in these crucial times are facing attacks. No harassment or violence against the health workers will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in and will be implemented after the President's approval," the minister said.

He also said that the ordinance proposes the completion of an investigation into the incident within a month and decision on it to be taken within a year's time. A fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh is also proposed if found guilty.

"An amendment is to be made to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and ordinance will be implemented. Now, such crime will be cognizable and non-bailable. The accused can be sentenced to jail for the term of 3 months to 5 years for non severe offences and 6 months 7 years for severe offences and the guilty also penalized with a fine amount ranging from Rs 50000 up to Rs 2 lakh. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be imposed a penalty amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," he said.

