SIKKIM: With over 18,000 positive coronavirus cases and 590 deaths reported in the country, Sikkim, the north-eastern Indian state has set an example which reported zero COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that it became possible because the State became alert ever since the first case of the virus was reported in the country in January.

"We have been on alert ever since the first case was reported. February onwards, we started active screening. The entry of international tourists was banned on March 5, and domestic tourists were banned on March 17; state borders were sealed. This strategy has worked," Tamang was quoted saying by a leading national channel.

Crediting frontline workers and the discipline of the people of Sikkim, Tamang said, "The credit for the success of our model goes to our frontline workers, our society. The discipline that they (Sikkimese) showed in observing the lockdown is commendable. We have been successful... not a single case COVID-19 reported from the state. We will remain focused on it. We are building our plans for the next phase when the lockdown is lifted."

Over six lakh people have been screened in the state and 80 samples have been sent for testing which has come out as negative, the CM said, adding that the state will rely more on rapid testing.

Meanwhile, government offices have started functioning and work in select activities resumed in Sikkim on Monday during the ongoing lockdown while adhering to the consolidated revised guidelines issued by the Centre on April 15.

While the extended coronavirus-induced lockdown remains in force till May 3 next, state government offices opened with one-third of employees reporting for duty on roster basis, officials told a news agency.

The state government has allowed operation of three Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses for ferrying state government employees on duty. Other activities that have started in Sikkim are, farming and construction activities resumed with proper guidelines to be followed.

Under-construction power projects and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and other essential goods too have been allowed, goods carriers and heavy vehicles carrying construction materials plied on the roads in Sikkim after screening at Rango and Melli check posts. However, inter-state travel has been restricted and private and public transport vehicles have been barred from plying. Only transport vehicles and emergency vehicles authorised by the district administration are being allowed within the state.

The Excise department has allowed the opening of Foreign Liquor Retail (FLR) shops in Sikkim from 9am to 5 pm, except on dry days, while meat shops and wet markets have also been given relaxation during the extended phase of the lockdown.

