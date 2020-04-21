NEW DELHI: Anchor and founder of Republic TV Arnab Goswami has announced his resignation from the Editors' Guild of India live on air while during his primetime debate in the aftermath of the Palghar incident where two Hindu seers, and their driver were killed on suspicion of being thieves.

“If this had happened in a state run by BJP, and, instead of Hindus, and let me be very direct about it, they were from any minority community, would Nasseeruddin Shah, Aparna Sen, Ramchandra Guha, Siddharth Varadarajan, and the award vapsi gang, would they have gone berserk today?”

“Shekhar Gupta, you hear it from me first. Whatever has been remaining of the credibility of the Editors' Guild of India has been destroyed by the abject silence on a series of fake news. It has become a self-serving organisation. I have been a member of the Editors' Guild for a long time. I, hereby, resign for absolute compromise of editorial ethics.”

Watch the video here: