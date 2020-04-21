NEW DELHI: Anchor and founder of Republic TV Arnab Goswami has announced his resignation from the Editors' Guild of India live on air while during his primetime debate in the aftermath of the Palghar incident where two Hindu seers, and their driver were killed on suspicion of being thieves.
“If this had happened in a state run by BJP, and, instead of Hindus, and let me be very direct about it, they were from any minority community, would Nasseeruddin Shah, Aparna Sen, Ramchandra Guha, Siddharth Varadarajan, and the award vapsi gang, would they have gone berserk today?”
“Shekhar Gupta, you hear it from me first. Whatever has been remaining of the credibility of the Editors' Guild of India has been destroyed by the abject silence on a series of fake news. It has become a self-serving organisation. I have been a member of the Editors' Guild for a long time. I, hereby, resign for absolute compromise of editorial ethics.”
There has been no official statement yet from the Guild. Meanwhile, #ArnabGoswami has been trending with over 37,000 tweets.
On the night of April 16, three men from Kandivali in Mumbai on their way to Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral were lynched by local residents in
Gadakchinchale village in Palghar district on the suspicion that they were thieves.
The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70),
Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against those giving communal colour to the lynching incident. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had warned against giving any communal colour, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers.
Palghar Police had arrested 101 people in connection, while two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.
