NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR) urged all the states on Tuesday, not to use rapid test kits for two days. This comes after there were several reports which claimed inaccuracy in its results.

An advisory for the same will be issued in the next two days, said Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and communicable disease.

States are advised not to use rapid testing kits in the coming two days. The kits will be put under tests and will be validated by on-ground teams. After these tests are conducted, an advisory will be sent out, depending on its results", Gangakhedkar said.

This comes after Rajasthan had stopped the use of rapid testing kits as they were showing only 5.4 per cent accuracy. The state Health Minister said that the rapid test kits showed negative when they were used on positive patients.

"You all know that Rapid Test Kits were distributed to all states. One state said there are inaccuracies in these test kits. We confirmed this with three states and found that the findings were true to an extent. This is not a good sign. We are working on it," the ICMR's Raman R Gangakhedkar told reporters at the daily news briefing on Tuesday.

The medical body said in the next two days, they will send representatives to all states where the rapid test kits are being used. He said, "We will bring the samples and test them here. Till then, we advise all states not to use this. In two days, we will be in a position to give a detailed report on this. If the batch of rapid test kits is found faulty, we will ask that company to replace all kits," said Dr Gangakhedkar.

