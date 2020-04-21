MUMBAI: A fire engulfed the Ripon Palace Hotel in south Mumbai's Nagpada on Monday evening. This hotel was being used as a quarantine center for COVID-19 patients. The firefighters had to use two fire tenders to douse the fire. the fire has right now been brought under control.

The fire teams have managed to rescue 25 patients and two staff members. Cooling operations are being conducted on the people who were rescued from the Hotel.

The hotel has a ground floor and goes three floors upwards. Reports say that the fire had originated in the lodging room and stayed there.

Take a look at a tweet showing the fire: