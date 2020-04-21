The total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 18,539 in India on Tuesday. A total of 592 people died due to COVID-19. The number of people infected with coronavirus in the world is 2,474,753 and 169,117 have died to date.

More than 1,200 cases have been registered for the third straight day. But the percentage of the infection decreased from 10.3% to 7.3%. Maharashtra and Delhi are the worst-hit areas in the country. Gujarat is the third worst-hit area and it has more than 1,800 positive cases.

Tamil Nadu is also witnessing a spike in the number of new cases. Maharashtra reports 466 news in the last 24 hours and the number reaches to 4,666. The death toll in Delhi climbs to 47. 93 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Gujarat, the total number of positive cases goes to 1,939.

