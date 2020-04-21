-Total of 4,49,810 samples for COVID-19 infection have been tested till Tuesday of which 35,852 were done on Monday.

-As many as 29,776 samples have been tested in 201 labs under the ICMR network, and 6,076 at 86 private laboratories.

-The Chairman of the 4th Empowered Group (to tackle COVID-19) said that the government has created a portal with the master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

-"Till now, details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it," he said.

-Details of corona warriors in 20 categories and 49 sub-categories, who can contribute to COVID-19 management efforts, are available to states and union territories on the portal.