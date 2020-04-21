NEW DELHI: Amid complaints about faulty rapid test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday advised states not to use them for the next two days, saying it will issue an advisory after their teams carry out field validation of this equipment.
At the daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus status in the country, the Union Health Ministry's officials stated these points. Here are the highlights:
-Lav Agrawal, the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry says 18,601 positive cases in India.
-As many as 3,252 people have been cured till now, 705 of them recovered on Monday, recovery percentage 17.48 percent.
-On rapid testing kits, ICMR's Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said "We have received complaint from a state yesterday and so far discussed with three states. Too much variations have been reported in results of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits. We advise states not to use them for the next two days."
-Total of 4,49,810 samples for COVID-19 infection have been tested till Tuesday of which 35,852 were done on Monday.
-As many as 29,776 samples have been tested in 201 labs under the ICMR network, and 6,076 at 86 private laboratories.
-The Chairman of the 4th Empowered Group (to tackle COVID-19) said that the government has created a portal with the master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers.
-"Till now, details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it," he said.
-Details of corona warriors in 20 categories and 49 sub-categories, who can contribute to COVID-19 management efforts, are available to states and union territories on the portal.