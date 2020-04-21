CHENNAI: At least 25 people including journalists working for a Tamil news channel in Chennai tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, April 21.

"Not less than 25 people have tested positive...(of the)...90 plus samples (for confirmatory RT-PCR test) taken," the official said.

This comes after two working journalists tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago. The officials said the results of those working in the channel were being collected and the number of positive cases is roughly at 27.

Those who tested positive were admitted to a Medical college at Omandurar and are being treated, the officials said.

53 media persons from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected swab samples of 171 media persons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

"Out of the 171 media persons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale told a news agency on Monday.

