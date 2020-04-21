NEW DELHI: 125 houses in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex put under isolation after a house cleaning staff’s relative tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. Though the person is not an employee of the Rashtrapathi Bhawan, she was related to the staff member. The family was sent on isolation at government facility and had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

According to a TV report, the sanitation worker’s daughter-in-law 's mother had succumbed to COVID-19 and the individual had visited the hospital where the woman was admitted, also attended her funeral at the village. She was the only one who had tested positive for the virus

Following this nearly 100 families in the staff quarters of the Presidential complex have been sent into self-isolation. 25 houses within the same block have been kept under strict isolation. However, it has been reported that there was no direct contact with the President or with his family , however an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan is awaited.

Also Read: COVID-19 India Update: Total Cases Rise To 18,539; Maharashtra, Gujarat Report More Cases