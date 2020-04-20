NEW DELHI: According to Human Resource Development Ministry officials, competitive exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), are likely to be conducted in June end but no decision has been taken in this regard yet.

An official from the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the competitive exams, including JEE Main and NEET, will not be held in May-end as announced earlier, but it is in consultation to conduct the examinations in a later stage, may be in June month.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were postponed earlier from its scheduled dates, April 11th and May 17th respectively, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The top 2.5 lakhs students who have qualified in JEE Main will be selected and qualified for the Advanced. NTA is mulling the thought of conducting the JEE Mains in the beginning of June and announce results within 10-15 days.

If the Advanced Examination is conducted in the end of June and results rendered in July students can attend cousnelling for joint admissions The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is making efforts to announce the JEE Advanced Results by June 8, the NET, IIT, IIIT and GFTL by June 17th. Under the current circumstances however, the council plans to announce JEE Advanced results in the first week of July and conduct the JoSAA Admissions counselling in its second week. But if the Coronovirus pandemic comes under control the Council is also considering conducting the JEE Mains at the end of May itself.

