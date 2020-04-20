PANAJI: While the coronavirus numbers are continuing to surge across India, there was some good news that came in from Goa. The state has 'zero active cases of covid-19' now, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.

According to reports, all seven Covid-19 patients in Goa have recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

All those infected cases in coastal state was detected on April 3, and since then all have been discharged after their samples tested negative post-treatment.

Taking to his Twitter handles, Vishwajit Rane announced the good news. 'Zero indeed has great value! Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now NEGATIVE. Very grateful to our Doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others,' he wrote.

Here's his tweet: