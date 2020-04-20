LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he can not attend his father Anand Bisht's funeral as he is duty-bound to stay in the state during the COVID-19 crisis. Adityanath's father died on Monday in AIIMS hospital in Delhi and his last rites will take place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar tomorrow.

In a statement, the chief minister said, "I had the ardent wish to get a glimpse of him at the final moment. However, following a sense of duty towards the state's 23 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic, I could not do so."

"For the success of the lockdown and the strategy to defeat the novel coronavirus pandemic, I will be unable to attend the last rites on April 21," Adityanath said.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of my respected father. He instilled in me the values of honesty, hardwork and selfless service for public welfare in childhood itself," he said.

Adityanath appealed to his mother and acquaintances to follow lockdown norms and said a small number of people should attend his father's the last rites.

"I offer salutations to the numerous memories of father and offer heartfelt condolences. Will visit after the lockdown is over," he said in the statement.

Even as the news of his father's demise reached, Adityanath continued with a meeting with officials, whom he directed to ensure that the students of Uttar Pradesh who have returned from coaching hub Kota are quarantined at their homes. The meeting was held at Adityanath's office in the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

"Despite getting the sad news, he continued with the meeting, and got up only after giving necessary directions to the officials. Even after getting the news of the demise of his father, the chief minister went ahead with the meeting for almost 45 minutes," Director for Information Shishir told a news agency.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have condoled Anand Bisht's demise.

