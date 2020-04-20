NEW DELHI: On the its 27th day of nationwide lockdown, India reported the highest surge in the coronavirus number with more than 1,500 fresh cases. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 17,265 while the death toll from the outbreak in India is at 543.

At least 2,546 people have recovered from the infection. And at present, there are 14,175 active coronavirus patients in the country, health ministry said.

The huge surge in Maharashtra and Gujarat resulted in the big jump of total number of coronavirus cases in India.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state across the country with 4,203 cases and 233 casualties. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2,003), Tamil Nadu (1,477), Rajasthan (1,478), Madhya Pradesh (1,407), Gujarat (1,743), Uttar Pradesh (1,084) and Telangana (844).

Meanwhile, there was some goodnews from Goa, which became the first state to declare itself as coronavirus-free in India.

According to latest reports, globally, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 24 lakh while death toll has gone up to 1.65 lakh. The US reported over 7.5 lakh cases and death toll in the country has gone up above 40,000.

