BENGALURU: BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya landed in soup after an old tweet from 2015 regarding orgasm of women in Arab countries went viral on social media on Saturday.
"95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love:@TarekFatah," the tweet read. The tweet dates back to March 23, 2015, and quoted Canadian-Pakistani author Tarek Fatah in an interview with Swarajya titled: Tarek Fatah: Breaking Down Jihadi Terror.
After the online outrage, the 29-year-old MP had deleted the tweet, but yet screenshots of the tweet are doing rounds.
Several netizens called out the tweet as 'misogynistic' and also humiliating Arab women.
"He not only insult the Arab women but also showed his mentality towards women," a Twitter user wrote.
Congress' Sanjay Jha also called his tweet out and said that India stands "embarrassed, humiliated".
In the previous when a Twitter user Srivatsa called the tweet cheap, the MP had replied saying that he was merely quoting Tarek Fatah and said that Islamofascism is a threat.
Not just has the furor been limited to India, intellectuals from the Arab countries have also criticised the tweet.
Abdur Rahman Nassar, an intellectual from Kuwait, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to drop his MP membership.
Mejbel Al Sharika, a Kuwaiti human rights lawyer, also tagging Modi asked for "punitive action" against the Bengaluru MP.