BENGALURU: BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya landed in soup after an old tweet from 2015 regarding orgasm of women in Arab countries went viral on social media on Saturday.

"95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love:@TarekFatah," the tweet read. The tweet dates back to March 23, 2015, and quoted Canadian-Pakistani author Tarek Fatah in an interview with Swarajya titled: Tarek Fatah: Breaking Down Jihadi Terror.