India's 21-day lockdown has been extended till May 3rd to contain the spread of coronavirus. The number of corona positive cases are increasing in the country. Amid the lockdown across the country, a shocking incident came to limelight when a video of three men carrying the cobra on their shoulders surfaced online.

A group of men allegedly killed a 12-feet long king cobra that they found in the jungle. The incident took place in Arunachal Pradesh. In the video, the three hunters were seen carrying the venomous snake on their shoulders and they had made arrangements for the feast. They laid banana leaves to slice and clean the meat.

In the video, one of the persons was saying that they have no rice left in their granaries because of lockdown and feel like eating meat, so they went to the jungle looking for something.

The officials of Arunachal Pradesh confirmed the incident and filed cases on three persons. The state deputy chief wildlife warden Umesh Kumar told that a forest team went to the place to inquire and was able to verify the snake had been killed and consumed. The forest personnel had to retreat as local residents surrounded them. The main accused who is from Kurung Kumey district is absconding.

He asserted that “King cobra is a very rare species listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act found in the foothills of forests. Killing it could lead to an imprisonment of up to 5 years or a fine of Rs 25,000 or both.” Illegal hunting of wild animals has been reported in the country during this lockdown and especially in Northeast.

Also Read: Hyderabad Food Delivery Boy Tests Positive For COVID-19