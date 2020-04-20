IMPHAL: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that after two patients recovered from COVID-19, Manipur has now become coronavirus free, making it the second state after Goa to be free from the virus.
"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state. This has been possible because of the cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown (sic)," the CM tweeted.
The northeastern state had reported only two cases, the Union Ministry had reported.
The second patient had tested negative on Sunday for the first time since undergoing treatment. Prof Ch Arunkumar, medical superintendent of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Imphal told a national daily that the patient in his fourth test had tested negative on
Sunday. He had tested positive on April 2.
On March 24, the state had reported its first case and the patient was discharged in April 2 after being recovered. The patient was sent to a 14-day quarantine.
In Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday said that all seven COVID-19 patients in Goa have recovered from the infection and have been discharged.
All those infected cases in the coastal state were detected on April 3, and since then all have been discharged after their samples tested negative post-treatment.
In India, the number of COVID-19 patients in India crossed the 17,000-mark on Monday morning as the total number of cases rose to 17,265, but the Indian Council of Medical Research said at least 17,615 people have tested positive so far. The ministry said it is “reconciling” its figures with those from ICMR. The death toll stands at 543.
