IMPHAL: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that after two patients recovered from COVID-19, Manipur has now become coronavirus free, making it the second state after Goa to be free from the virus.

"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state. This has been possible because of the cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown (sic)," the CM tweeted.

The northeastern state had reported only two cases, the Union Ministry had reported.