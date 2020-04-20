MUMBAI: At least 53 press persons from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus and have been kept in isolation.

During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected swab samples of 171 media persons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

"Out of the 171 media persons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale told a news agency on Monday.

He added that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present, while also saying that a process is underway to find out suitable places to the purpose.

All high and low-risk contacts are being traced.

Maharashtra reported 283 new COVID-19 positive cases till 11 am on Monday, as the total count in the state went up to 4,483, the highest in the country. State public health minister Rajesh Tope said that no new death reported on Monday morning, as the toll still stood at 223.

