NEW DELHI:The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will resume toll collection on national highways from April 20, as per a government communication. The government had on March 25 announced temporarily suspending toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of the relaxations provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the inter state and intra state movement of all trucks and other goods / carrier vehicles ...NHAI should take actions necessary for compliance of the orders of Ministry of Home Affairs ... and tolling operations be resumed w.e.f. 20th of April 2020," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a letter to NHAI.

Replying to communication from NHAI, the ministry said the authority in letters dated April 11 and April 14 had highlighted reasons for resuming the collection of user fee on national highways, saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed a lot of activities with effect from April 20, including commercial and private establishments and construction work.

"It has been further highlighted that user fee collection contributes to the government exchequer and also provides financial strength to NHAI in terms of budgetary support," the letter mentioned.

However, transporters' apex body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has opposed the move. "This is appallingly preposterous. On one hand the Government want the continuity of essential supplies and which our fraternity is doing against all odds and at even loss, in service of the nation," it said. AIMTC represents about 95 lakh truckers and transport entities.

In view of COVID-19,Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India on March 25.

The NHAI had rolled out the electronic toll collection programme across India in December on its over 500 toll plazas while doubling toll charges from the vehicles entering FASTag lanes without the tag. (With inputs from PTI)

