SRINAGAR: In a very shocking incident, three Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel were killed at a security checkpoint at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

Three CRPF personnel were killed and two others were severely injured. This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir valley within a week. The terrorists fired at the temporary check post near the Ahad Baba crossing in Sopore town was jointly being manned by CRPF's personnel.

A pheran-clad assailant walked towards them and sprayed a volley of gunfire and left. Head constables Chander B Bakhre and Rajeev Sharma and constable Parmar Satapal of the CRPF's 179 Battalion were killed and the head constable, Biswajeet Ghosh, and constable Javed Ahmad were critically injured.

An official told that the terrorist managed to scoot because the other security personnel couldn't retaliate instantly for the fear of harming other people who were at the locality.

The is a second such attack in the past 24 hours. One CRPF jawan was injured in Pulwama on Friday evening in an attack on a checkpoint.

