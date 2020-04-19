NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press briefing said that the State has decided to not relax the ongoing lockdown as of now as the coronavirus appears to be spreading at a "faster pace" in the Capital.

Urging people to stay indoors and be safe, he said that the situation would be reviewed again after a week. According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the government will review the situation on April 27.

Arvind Kejriwal said that according to the Central Government's directions, the lockdown in some areas which were not affected by the COVID-19 will be relaxed from April 20.However, the restrictions imposed in the containment zones where maximum number of coronavirus cases reported will continue, the Chief Minister said.

''Eleven districts in Delhi were identified as hotspots. The city has seen a rise in the number of cases in the last few days as we increased testing, " he added. The Delhi government has declared 76 areas as containment zones to control the further spread of the highly contagious virus. Relaxation cannot be given there as per the Central Government's revised guidelines.

"I am concerned about children not going to schools and people are not earning. But if we relaxed the lockdown, we will fall short of hospital beds. For now, we have decided not to relax the lockdown in the city", said Kejriwal , citing the examples of Spain and Europe where there is a shortfall of hospital beds and ventilators.

So far, Kejriwal said Delhi has reported 1,893 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, adding that there are currently 26 people in ICU and six on ventilator support. Of the 43 fatalities, 24 were aged above 60.

Also Read: No Inter-State Travel For Stranded Migrant Workers: MHA