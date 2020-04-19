NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry, in its advisory to the States on Sunday, said that no inter-state travel of migrant workers could be allowed even after the centre's decision to resume operations of some economic activities in non-hotspot areas from April 20.

The migrant labourers currently residing in relief camps in States or UTs should be registered with the concerned authority and their skill mapping to be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of work, it said.

"It may be noted that there shall be no movement of labour outside the States or UTs where they are currently located,'' it read.

Last week, The Central Government announced that a few construction works and industrial operations would be allowed to function from April 20. It also said that the offices of Government of India and offices of States or Union Territories, private vehicles for emergency services , e commerce selling essential goods, courier services, MNREGA works and financial sector will also allowed to operate.

Migrant workers who wish to return to their work places within the State must be tested for coronavirus and only those who have no symptoms of COVID-19 must be allowed to their work places.

The lockdown in the country due to COVID-19 badly hit migrant workers as they lost their livelihoods. Several migrant workers attempted to return to their native places last month.

